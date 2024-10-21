ISP: 11-year-old taken from Iowa by non-custodial parent found in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — An 11-year-old child who was taken by a non-custodial parent was located safely in Indianapolis Monday.

According to Indiana State Police, the department was contacted around 2 a.m. by a detective from Iowa City Police Department about a child abduction.

They believed the suspect was a non-custodial parent and she was taking the 11-year-old to the East Coast and likely traveling through Indiana.

Limited descriptive information was available however troopers immediately began searching the interstates.

At 2:39 a.m. a trooper located the vehicle, a grey 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix, at a gas station on Lafayette Road just off I-65. The 11-year-old was in the vehicle with two adults.

A 36-year-old from Goldsboro North Carolina, was taken into custody and incarcerated on an Iowa arrest warrant for child abduction by non-custodial parent.

The 11-year-old was transported to the Indiana State Police Post in Indianapolis and subsequently turned over to Department of Child Services to arrange reunification with the custodial parent.

The lead agency for this case is the Iowa City Police Department.

