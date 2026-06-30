ISP: 73 arrests made in multi-agency drug patrol in north central Indiana

GRANT COUNTY — Six local law enforcement agencies recently teamed up for a six-day patrol focused on cracking down on illegal drugs and traffic enforcement in north central Indiana.

Officers from the Indiana State Police, along with sheriff's offices from Cass and Wabash counties and police departments in Logansport, Wabash, and Fairmount, hit the roads using a mix of marked and unmarked cars.

According to a release from ISP, they targeted busy stretches like U.S. 31 in Miami and Fulton counties and I-69 in Grant County.

K-9 units were also involved to sniff out narcotics. Additional patrols were done in Kokomo to keep things safe during local celebrations.

From June 20 to June 25, officers made 73 arrests on 163 mostly drug-related criminal charges, including 26 felonies. Nine people were arrested for impaired driving. Officers also handed out 94 traffic citations and 298 written warnings.

The list of seized drugs included: cocaine, LSD, meth, heroin, marijuana, edibles, psilocybin mushrooms, MDMA, THC oil, ketamine, prescription medications, and drug paraphernalia.

“This is the twelfth year we've organized our kickoff patrol for the summer driving season,” said ISP Sergeant Andrew Smith.

ISP warned drivers that officers will utilize their resources to catch and arrest those who transport illegal drugs.

If you have a tip on illegal drug activity, you can call the Indiana State Police Drug and Gang Hotline anonymously at 1-800-453-4756.