ISP arrest 21-year-old after 22nd Indianapolis interstate shooting of '23

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested by Indiana State Police after reportedly shooting from their car on Interstate 465 near Mann Road.

According to a release from state police, just before 7:30 p.m. state troopers responded to the southwest side on I-465 for a report of shots fired inside a car.

At 7:33 p.m. a trooper located the Ford Focus near East Street and Tulip Drive, with the assistance of other troopers and officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the vehicle was pulled over and the driver was detained.

"The troopers and dispatchers on this case did an outstanding job during this incident, their effective communication led to the successful conclusion of this complex investigation," Indiana State Police Sergeant Nate Raney said.

It is unknown if any other vehicles in the area at the time of the shooting were damaged and there were no injuries reported.

According to ISP, this is the 22nd incident involving a shooting on Indianapolis-area interstates in 2023.