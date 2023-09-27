ISP Bloomington investigating deaths of 3 year-old and 1 year-old child in Mitchell home

MITCHELL — Indiana State Police Bloomington detectives are investigating the deaths of two children in a Mitchell home.

According to ISP, detectives responded to a residence at 1211 Brook St. around 4 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate the deaths of a 3-year-old male child and a 1-year-old female child.

A 33-year-old female at the residence was arrested for two counts of murder. The woman has not been formally charged, therefore she will not be named at this time.

Autopsies for the children have been scheduled but no information has been released on their cause of death.

Detectives are working with the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office and the case remains under investigation.