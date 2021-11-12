Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis local newsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

ISP investigating after semi driver fatally hits bicyclist on I-69

items.[0].image.alt
Ryan McDaniel
grant county.png
Posted at 5:45 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 17:45:43-05

GRANT COUNTY — Indiana State Police investigators after a 20-year-old bicyclist was found dead in the median of I-69 Friday morning.

Troopers say sometime early Friday morning Michael Nash, 20, of Marion, Indiana was riding a bike on southbound I-69 near the 261.5-mile marker.

Evidence shows a semi-tractor driver hit Nash's bike with their vehicle and fled the scene. Nash was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Indiana State Police by calling 1-800-382-0689 (inside Indiana) or 1-765-473-6666.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!