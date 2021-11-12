ISP investigating after semi driver fatally hits bicyclist on I-69

GRANT COUNTY — Indiana State Police investigators after a 20-year-old bicyclist was found dead in the median of I-69 Friday morning.

Troopers say sometime early Friday morning Michael Nash, 20, of Marion, Indiana was riding a bike on southbound I-69 near the 261.5-mile marker.

Evidence shows a semi-tractor driver hit Nash's bike with their vehicle and fled the scene. Nash was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Indiana State Police by calling 1-800-382-0689 (inside Indiana) or 1-765-473-6666.

