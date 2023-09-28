ISP investigating after southern Indiana man dies while handcuffed

HARRISON COUNTY — Indiana State Police are investigating after a man died while handcuffed in southern Indiana on Thursday.

Officers from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Fey Drive Northwest in Corydon at 3 a.m. after the homeowner called 911, reporting 43-year-old Jessie Frank Harris was on the back patio acting “strangely.”

Police say the caller informed them that although Harris has previously lived in the house, he was no longer allowed on the property.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly observed Harris acting “erratic.” They placed him in handcuffs citing safety reasons.

According to ISP, Harris then collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police say an autopsy was performed Thursday morning, but no physical cause of death was found. Although toxicology results are still pending, police believe drugs may be a factor.