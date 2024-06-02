ISP investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Anderson

INDIANAPOLIs — Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Anderson Saturday night.

Police said the incident occurred outside a residence at 1609 Fairview Street.

According to preliminary information from police, just after 9 p.m. Madison County deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at the request of the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

When officers arrived, they encountered the male in the driver's seat of a white Chevrolet Impala parked in the driveway.

According to Indiana State Police, the officers gave multiple verbal commands for the man to show his hands and exit the vehicle but the individual refused to comply with the officer's commands.

Police said at some point during the encounter a shooting occurred, and the male was shot. The investigation determined one officer fired from his department-issued weapon.

According to police, officers at the scene immediately began life-saving measures.

A few moments later, medical personnel determined the man was deceased.

The Madison County Coroner identified the man as Lataurus Ladon Harrison, 44, of Indianapolis.

No officers sustained any injuries during the encounter, ISP said.

"During the forensic processing of the vehicle, Crime Scene Investigators located a firearm within reach of the subject on the front passenger seat," ISP said in a press release.

Investigators are reviewing body-worn camera footage from officers on the scene.

Police said they are continuing to investigate into the circumstances of the shooting.

ISP has not released any additional information.