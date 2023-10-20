Watch Now
ISP investigating the sexual assault of a minor in Fishers, seeking public’s assistance

Posted at 5:47 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 17:49:43-04

FISHERS — Indiana State Police, along with the Fishers Police Department, is investigating the sexual assault of a minor and are asking for the help of any witnesses or residents with security footage.

The assault occurred on Sept. 25 on a trail in the area of 113th Street and Florida Road in Fishers. Police say the incident was only recently reported.

Anyone with information, doorbell video or security footage is asked to contact the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.

No additional information has been provided.

