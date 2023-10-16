ISP K-9 credited with stopping impaired suspect in Muncie

MUNICE — Indiana State Police K-9 Yana is being credited with the apprehension of a suspect on Saturday.
According to police, Segeant Nick Albrecht initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet Camaro in the area of S. Madison Street and Memorial Drive in Muncie. The drive reportedly fled at a high rate of speed.
Trooper Michael Thiron and K-9 Yana joined the pursuit to assist Albrecht.
After driving through a residential yard, the driver's Camaro became stuck in mud. At this point, the driver fled on foot, according to police.
K-9 Yana took off after the suspect at this time. During the pursuit, the suspect pointed a gun at Yana, but was stopped by the fast-acting K-9 before firing.
The suspect was transported to the hospital before being taken to the Delaware County Jail.
The 31-year-old man, who WRTV will not name until formal charges are filed, is preliminarily charged with:
- Resisting Law Enforcement
- Possession of Marijuana
- Operating a Vehicle While Impaired
- Reckless Driving
- Failure to Identify
- Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License