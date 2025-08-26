Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ISP looking to identify interstate shooting suspect

State Police say the person allegedly fired multiple shots at another vehicle on I-465 northbound near I-69.
Indiana State Police
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police are asking the community to help them identify an individual they suspect of shooting at a car on the I-465 last week.

According to ISP, the alleged shooting happened on I-465 northbound near I-69 on August 21 at around 6 p.m. The suspect fired multiple shots at a vehicle and exited I-465 northbound to Allisonville Road on their motorcycle.

Police report that while there were no injuries, the passengers inside the car that was being shot at were a family with an 11-month-old infant.

If you have information that can help identify the person on the motorcycle, ISP is asking to call them at (317)-899-8577.

