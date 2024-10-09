ISP: Man armed with knife, shot and killed by deputy in White County

WHITE COUNTY — Indiana State Police is investigating after a White County deputy shot and killed a man armed with a knife in Monon, Indiana Tuesday night.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m., White County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a disturbance at a local liquor store after receiving reports about an intoxicated individual.

Deputies learned that the suspect fled to a nearby residence. Upon arriving at the residence, deputies came in contact with the suspect who police said was armed with a knife.

Police said at some point, the suspect advanced towards the deputies, at which point at least one deputy fired their gun, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

The identity of the suspect will be released by the White County Coroner's Office.

This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division. Upon completion, the case will be submitted to the White County Prosecutor’s Office for review.