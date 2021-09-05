ISP: Man arrested in connection to death of grandfather

DALEVILLE — A 26-year-old Daleville man was arrested Sunday in connection to the death of his grandfather, Indiana State Police said.

Daleville Police responded to the 9100 block of South Walnut Street around 2:45 a.m. There, they found the suspect attempting to perform CPR on Robert Huffman Jr., 67, of Daleville.

Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and Huffman died at the scene.

Police say there was an argument Saturday night between the suspect and his grandfather Huffman.

"At some point, the argument turned violent, and Huffman sustained a fatal injury," ISP said in a news release.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

Daleville Police and ISP detectives are working on the case, and information about a motive has not been released.

WRTV is not naming the suspect because formal charges have not been filed.

