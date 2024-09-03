ISP: Man hospitalized after being shot while driving on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is being hospitalized after he was allegedly shot while driving on I-465 Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police, around 1:20 p.m., dispatchers received an emergency call about a possible shooting on I-465 eastbound near Michigan Road on Indy's northwest side.

Police said the victim drove himself to the Meridian Street exit and waited for help. He was later transported to the hospital in stable condition.

ISP detectives responded to the scene to investigate. Preliminarily, detectives believe the victim was driving a black Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on I-465 when someone in another vehicle fired shots toward the Equinox, striking the driver. The suspect vehicle then fled from the scene.

Police said the investigation is still in the early stages and there is no further information to release at this time.

Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact 317-899-8577. If you were driving in the area of I-465 and Michigan Road between 1:10 and 1:20 this afternoon and your vehicle is equipped with cameras, please contact detectives.