ISP: Man killed in police-involved shooting in Marion

MARION — The Indiana State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Marion man.

Preliminary reports from ISP indicate that at approximately 4:36 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement responded to a residence in the 3600 block of South Washington Street due to reports of an individual armed with a knife who had sustained a self-inflicted injury.

Upon arrival, officers found 56-year-old Derick P. Morgan, bleeding from a self-inflicted neck wound and armed with a knife. Despite commands to disarm, Morgan reportedly charged at a Marion police officer, leading a deputy to discharge his weapon, striking him at least once, police said.

Morgan succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

In line with standard procedure, the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave. The Indiana State Police are leading the ongoing investigation, with findings set to be submitted to the Grant County Prosecutor's Office once complete.

The incident involved the collaboration of multiple agencies, including the Marion Police Department and Grant County EMS, among others. Further details will be released as the investigation unfolds.