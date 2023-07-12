ISP searching for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for escaping home detention

GREENE COUNTY — Indiana State Police are searching southern Greene County for a fugitive wanted for felony escape from home detention.

ISP said they attempted to arrest the suspect, Eric James King, 41 of Paoli on a warrant for escape out of Marion County on Tuesday morning.

Police said when they located King on US 231 in Daviess County, he refused to comply with officers and fled the scene in a vehicle.

King's vehicle then ran out of gas and officers located him again. As they attempted to arrest him, police said he was able to gain control of a police vehicle, which he used to ram another police vehicle. King then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and crashed in a field in southern Green County.

After searching the field, police said they were unable to find King.

Marion County, Indiana Sheriff's Office made a Facebook post on Tuesday morning asking the public not to approach the suspect stating he is 'armed and dangerous.'

King is described as being a white male, 5'7" tall, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said King was last seen near 11907 West River Road in Shoals and may be traveling in a 1995 Red Ford F520, plate number CBD783.

Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Indiana State Police Jasper Post asked residents near the Scotland/Newberry area to be vigilant and not open the door for any unknown white males.

"The suspect is wearing a bright colored, shirt, shorts and boots," ISP said in a Facebook post.

