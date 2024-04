INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are asking the public to help inveatigators identify a man they say is linked to a shooting on I-465 on the east side on Valentine's Day.

State Police on Friday released pictures of the man they say was connected to a shooting about 12:15 a.m. Feb. 14 on I-465 near Pendleton Pike.

They are urging anyone who can identify the man or has other information to call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).

