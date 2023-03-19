ISP traffic stop leads to arrest of robbery suspect

KNIGHTSTOWN — A traffic stop by Indiana State Police lead to the arrest of a robbery suspect on Sunday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Master Trooper Jeff Culley with the ISP Pendelton District was patrolling on I-70 near the Knightstown exit when he observed a maroon Subaru driving above the speed limit.

According to ISP, Trooper Culley conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned that the driver, a 22-year-old from Columbus, Ohio was wanted on an active warrant out of Oklahoma.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail for operating a vehicle without a license. The suspect will be extradited back to Oklahoma to face the robbery charge.