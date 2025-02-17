ISP: Two arrested for armed carjacking after I-65 crash

Merrillville — Indiana State Police arrested two suspects on February 14th after a carjacking incident that began on I-65.

According to ISP, dispatchers began receiving reports of a silver Honda driving erratically at high speeds, swerving between the left and right shoulders and nearly colliding with other vehicles.

As officers tried to locate the driver, more news emerged that the Honda had crashed near the ramp to U.S. 30.

After the crash, the two occupants reportedly exited the vehicle and approached other cars that had stopped due to the accident. Armed with a knife, they carjacked a black Acura, physically assaulting its driver and demanding they exit the vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the stolen Acura, heading westbound on U.S. 30.

Police responses from Merrillville, Hobart, and the Lake County Sheriff's Department led to the discovery of the abandoned Acura in the 7900 block of Rhode Island St. in Merrillville. With fresh footprints in the snow, troopers initiated a K9 track in pursuit of the suspects.

As law enforcement continued their search, a call came from the Merrillville Fire Department. Two males had entered the station, claiming they had been robbed. Descriptions given by the fire department matched those of the carjacking suspects, leading officers to swiftly respond to the scene and apprehend them.

The suspects were identified as Cain M. Knaus, 26, of Walshville, IL, and Stephanie V. Raices, also known as Victor M. Zarate, 34, from Chicago, IL, and Bronx, NY. Knaus was found to have an active warrant for a parole violation through the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Both individuals were taken to the Lake County Jail, and charged with armed robbery (Level 3 felony), robbery (Level 5 felony), auto theft (Level 6 felony), battery (Class B misdemeanor), leaving the scene of a crash (Class B misdemeanor), and reckless driving (Class C misdemeanor).