ISP: Two men arrested for alleged road rage shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested by Indiana State Police troopers for an alleged road rage shooting on Indy's east side last week.

According to ISP, on Friday around 8 p.m., two troopers stopped for a meal near 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue when they heard gunfire.

The two troopers jumped into action and responded to a restaurant parking lot just south of 21st Street on Shadeland Avenue. There they located a man with gunshot injuries.

While one trooper stayed with the victim and tended to his injuries, the other began looking for the vehicle that fled the scene.

Within seconds, ISP said the trooper located a black Ford Escape a half mile away from the crime scene that was described as the suspect's vehicle.

Two men inside the vehicle were taken into custody and a handgun was located on the ground just outside the vehicle.

ISP detectives determined the incident began as an alleged road rage shooting near 21st Street and Rama Place, when verbal confrontation led to several shots being fired.

The two men believed to had fired the gun were arrested and face preliminary charges of attempted murder.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.