ISP: Woman charged with multiple offenses after driving drunk with child in car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WRTV) — A northern Indiana woman faces several drug charges after operating while intoxicated with a child in the car, police said Tuesday.

Indiana State Police say a trooper on Sunday evening pulled over 48-year-old Torri Hyser of Columbia City after catching her speeding and driving with an expired registration.

During the traffic stop, ISP says the trooper “observed several signs that (Hyser) was intoxicated.” Following an investigation, police arrested Hyser for operating while intoxicated and “multiple additional offenses.”

The juvenile in the vehicle was not harmed, and was released to their mother’s care.

Below is a list of Hyser’s charges:



Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment)

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Operating with a controlled substance in the body

Possession of a legend drug or precursor

Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance

Possession of paraphernalia

“This incident highlights how proactive policing and attentive traffic enforcement can prevent dangerous situations,” ISP said in a release. “The Indiana State Police remain committed to protecting the citizens of Indiana—especially children who may be placed in harm’s way.”