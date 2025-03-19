'It's terrible': Indy church targeted with graffiti; IMPD searching for suspects responsible

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the community's help to find the people responsible for a vandalism incident at a southwest side church.

The incident occurred at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1301 N Goodlet Avenue on Tuesday around 5 p.m., resulting in damage to the church property, a church bus, and a storage shed.

Upon receiving notification from the church, IMPD officers promptly arrived on the scene to initiate their investigation. Upon inspection, officers discovered that graffiti had been painted on various surfaces.

The graffiti included alarming phrases such as “666” and “The devil rules.” This type of vandalism has left the church community shaken and concerned for their safety.

Lisa Shanklin, a member of the church, expressed her dismay over the incident, stating, "It's terrible. My pastor opens up this church to everybody. The whole community should be up here trying to clean this church up, and if they know who did it turn them in."

Southwest District Detectives are now appealing to the public for any information that could aid in identifying those responsible for this troubling act.

If you have any information regarding the vandalism at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, you are encouraged to contact the IMPD Southwest District Detectives Office at 317-327-6421. For those who wish to remain anonymous, you may also reach out to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477)