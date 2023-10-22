IU basketball player arrested after refusing to leave Taco Bell

BLOOMINGTON — An IU freshman basketball player was arrested on Sunday after refusing to leave a Taco Bell. The player will not be named due to not being formally charged.

According to Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the Taco Bell located at 3001 E. Third Street around 2:15 a.m. after being notified of a man refusing to leave the property.

When officers arrived, they were told by Taco Bell management that they were refusing service to the man in the drive-thru because he was cursing and being rude to employees and they wanted him to leave the property.

Police said the man was repeatedly asked to leave the property by officers, but he refused, keeping the windows up on his vehicle.

Officers approached his vehicle and advised him that he was under arrest and to exit his vehicle, but he refused to do so, according to police. At one point, he moved his vehicle to a nearby lot and parked again

Police said they had to use a baton to break the passenger side window of the vehicle and unlock the doors. As the IU player refused to exit the driver's seat, officers forcibly removed him from the vehicle.

Officers were able to eventually place him in handcuffs and he was then transported to the Monroe County Jail.

The man was identified as 18-year-old IU student and freshman basketball player.

He was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement, both class A misdemeanors.

According to Jail Records, he has since been released on bond.