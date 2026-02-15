IU Indy Police: Armed suspect in custody following "a dangerous situation" near campus

INDIANAPOLIS — IU Indy Police and Public Safety say an armed male suspect is in custody following "a dangerous situation" that happened near Engineering Science & Technology on Saturday.

The initial alert was posted on Facebook at 8:40 p.m.

IU Indy police say the department was assisting IMPD with an alleged armed suspect not affiliated with the university.

The alleged suspect was in the area of Gateway Garage. The public was told to avoid the area.

IMPD was able to detain the suspect, according to a final update posted at 9:06 p.m.

A police presence remains in the area as police conduct their investigation. Police say there is no active threat to the community.

