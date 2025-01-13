IU issues safety advisory following suspicious activity involving students on Bloomington campus

BLOOMINGTON — The IU Police Department (IUPD) has released a Public Safety Advisory following two recent suspicious incidents involving IU students.

Overview of Recent Incidents

On January 11, a report was made regarding a suspicious black SUV displaying an IU sticker. The driver, described as a white male with short brown hair, slowed down next to a female IU student and falsely claimed to be affiliated with an IU ride service, insisting that she get into the vehicle. The student refused to enter the vehicle, which then proceeded southbound on Eagleson Avenue towards 3rd Street. It’s important to note that no official IU ride services will begin operating until January 13.

On January 8, IUPD officers responded to reports of an unknown male in a white van taking photos of sorority applicants as they walked on the sidewalk at the 1400 block of David Baker Avenue. While the individual was not located at the time, he was identified later that evening. The man, who has no affiliation with the university, has since been banned from all IU property for one year.

Safety Recommendations

In response to these incidents, the IU Police Department urges the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior. Individuals are encouraged to adopt the following safety practices:

Always lock all doors and windows in your residence or office.

Carry your keys with you at all times, even for brief departures.

Do not share your keys with anyone you do not know and trust.

Report any suspicious activity immediately; IU has blue light emergency phones across the campus that connect directly to IUPD.

Inform someone of your whereabouts and expected return time.

Stay aware of your surroundings and avoid distractions, such as cell phones.

Whenever possible, avoid walking alone, particularly at night. Stick to well-lit and heavily trafficked paths, and avoid areas with poor visibility.

Keep your ears clear of headphones and your hands free of items that may reduce your awareness.

Verify the legitimacy of any ride service before entering a vehicle, and share your ride details with a friend when possible.

For additional safety tips, visit the IU Public Safety website: IU Safety Prevention.

Stay Informed

To receive the most up-to-date notifications from the IU Police Department, update your information on the IU Notify page. Instructions on how to update your contact information are available at: IU Notify Instructions.

Safety Resources

For personal safety resources, download the IU Rave Guardian Safety app. More information can be found at: Rave Guardian Information.

Anyone who has information related to these incidents or any other suspicious activities is encouraged to contact the IU Police Department at 812-855-4111. In emergencies, please call 911 immediately.