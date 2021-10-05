IUPUI police give all-clear after man with gun seen on campus Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS — Campus police at IUPUI said Monday night there was no longer a threat to the downtown university after an alert was sent that a man with a gun was on campus and an armed robbery occurred nearby.

University police began issuing warnings on Twitter at 10:49 p.m. The department gave a final update at 12:06 a.m. saying an investigation was ongoing, but the threat was "no longer imminent."

Police said an attempted armed robbery took place on the Indianapolis Canal Walk near Indiana Avenue and West Street.

Students were urged to take shelter and avoid the area. A search took place on campus east of Blackford Street and north of Michigan Street towards the Canal.