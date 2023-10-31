Jackson County cold case solved after 41 years

JACKSON COUNTY — 41 years after the death of a 24-year-old man in Jackson County, a man has been arrested and charged in his death.

Ronald J. Anderson, 61, was taken into custody in the late hours of Thursday in connection with the death of Clifford Smith on Oct. 31, 1982.

According to court documents, Smith’s body was found by two animal trappers on December 1, 1982 in an area along the White River near County Roads 700 East and 800 North near Rockford, just north of Seymour, Indiana. Smith had been reported missing by his wife on November 4, 1982.

Smith died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Over the past 41 years, many detectives have taken on the case, but a finding by current Sgt. Kip Main found Anderson to have been with Smith on the night of his death.

According to state police, Anderson was at a residence on East 13th Street with Clifford Smith and other individuals in the late hours of October 30, 1982. The investigation, according to ISP, further indicated that Anderson retrieved a shotgun from the house and loaded it.

Smith and Anderson then reportedly left the home. Smith was never seen alive again.

Anderson facing a charge of Murder.