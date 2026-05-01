Jasper man arrested for allegedly threatening Lt. Governor on social media

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. — A Jasper man was arrested Thursday on charges he threatened Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith on social media.

Joshua Wasson, 24, faces intimidation charges after allegedly posting threatening statements on Facebook, Indiana State Police said.

Indiana State Police Jasper Post detectives were contacted about the social media posts and messages targeting Beckwith. During the investigation, they interviewed Wasson at his workplace.

They searched his vehicle to retrieve items connected with the investigation and found suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Wasson was arrested and taken to the Dubois County Jail, where he's being held without bond.

Indiana State Police Joshua Wasson

He is charged with: