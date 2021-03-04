Jennings County man charged with murder and arson 2 years after car fire death

JENNINGS COUNTY — A Jennings County man has been charged with murder and arson two years after another man died when a fire was set inside a car, authorities said Thursday.

Michael Hubbard, 37, was arrested Tuesday during a planned traffic stop by the Jennings County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal and Jennings County Sheriff's Office determined Hubbard set the fire inside the vehicle on May 3, 2019, before he fled the scene.

The other man, who was not identified, died from his injuries at a hospital.

Hubbard is being held at the Jennings County Jail on no bond.