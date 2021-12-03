Johnson County correctional officer accused of sexual misconduct with inmate

FRANKLIN — A 28-year-old correctional officer with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office has been arrested and fired for allegedly having a relationship with a female inmate, Sheriff Duane Burgess said Friday.

The male correctional officer is preliminarily charged with three counts of sexual misconduct, three counts of official misconduct and one count of trafficking with an inmate. WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged by prosecutors.

Burgess said he learned of the alleged relationship at about 10 a.m. Thursday. An internal investigation began and Burgess asked detectives from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to look into the case.

The correctional officer, who worked at the sheriff's office for two years, was arrested and fired after investigators interviewed him at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Burgess said.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s investigators will present documents to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, which will determine formal charges.