Johnson County drug sting leads to 29 arrests of drug dealers

JOHNSON COUNTY — During the early morning hours of Wednesday, an effort including multiple Johnson and Marion County agencies led to the arrest or issued warrants of 33 individuals for drug related charges.

The effort between the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police Department, Greenwood Police Department, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office led to the service of several drug warrants and the arrest of many individuals from around central Indiana.

This current roundup began several months ago, and the information obtained has been given to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office. The information has been reviewed and warrants were issued for thirty-three people.

Of the 33 people, they were from the following area:

Indianapolis: 18

Carmel: 1

Columbus: 1

Camby/Martinsville: 2

Franklin: 7

Greenwood: 3

New Whiteland: 1

"These types of investigations will continue. The partnership between the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police Department, Greenwood Police Department and the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office is very strong. Each department is working hard to keep Johnson County safe," Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said.

The service of the 33 warrants led to the arrests of 29 people. There are still 13 individuals at large.