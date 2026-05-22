Johnson County inmate dies after jail 'altercation', investigation underway

JOHNSON CO., Ind. (WRTV) — An inmate died Thursday evening after an altercation at the Johnson County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:37 p.m., according to a press release from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate was first transported to Johnson Memorial Hospital. He was later transferred to IU Methodist Hospital.

IU Methodist Hospital notified the sheriff's office at approximately 6:56 p.m. that the inmate had died, according to the release.

The sheriff's office said investigators are still gathering facts and evidence related to the incident.

The suspect involved in the case is cooperating with police. Ultimately, the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office will determine if criminal charges will be filed.

The names of the deceased inmate and the suspect are being withheld until the prosecutor reviews the case, the sheriff's office said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon.