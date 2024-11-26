Johnson County Sheriff's Office investigating 100 baseballs thrown on I-65

JOHNSON COUNTY — Police are trying to figure out who could be throwing rocks and hundreds of baseballs along I-65.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating two incidents involving objects being thrown from the overpass.

Most recently on Nov. 25, the office responded to reports of rocks being thrown at County Roads 250 S and 600 E. Dispatch received multiple calls, including one from a tractor-trailer driver who reported vehicle damage.

A few weeks earlier, a department deputy responded to an incident involving baseballs on the roadway.

Upon arrival to the scene, the deputy found over 100 baseballs and softballs scattered across the interstate, with some of them just opened from packaging.

“This reckless and dangerous behavior has now occurred twice in just a few days, endangering the lives of motorists and causing property damage. We are committed to identifying those responsible and ensuring that these acts do not continue.”

The sheriff's office has requested extra patrols in the area while the investigation continues.

If you have any information about these incidents, please contact Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Analyst Watson 317-346-4652 or Detective Bartlett 317-346-4767.

