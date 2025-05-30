Judge sends teen driver to adult court in fatal Mason Alexander crash

HAMILTON COUNTY — A Hamilton County judge has granted a petition to transfer a teenager to adult court for his involvement in a car crash that killed Mason Alexander, a Hamilton Southeastern High School graduate and future University of Pittsburgh football player.

The teen faces charges of reckless homicide, reckless driving, and possession of false government-issued identification.

The crash occurred on March 1 on Florida Road near Geist Park, when the suspect, driving a white 2016 BMW, attempted to pass another vehicle.

The vehicle lost control, crashed into a tree, and caught fire, resulting in Alexander's death.

According to court documents, eyewitnesses described the maneuver as reckless, likening it to something from the "Indy 500." Police revealed his car's speedometer registered 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the accident. In addition, police found three false identification documents in the suspect's vehicle.

The Alexander family and community have vocally called for justice since the accident, with hundreds attending memorial services for Mason, many wearing shirts that read "Forever 15" in his honor.

A hearing for the suspect is scheduled for June 2, where the case will proceed in adult court.