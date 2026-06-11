Jury convicts 62-year-old Marion man for Muncie pawn shop attack

MUNCIE, Ind. (WRTV) — A Delaware County jury on Wednesday convicted a 62-year-old man from Marion of attempted murder in a pawn shop, the prosecutor said.

Sammy L. Johnson faces potential prison sentences ranging from 6 months to 40 years, along with fines, following his conviction for five felonies, including a count of aggravated battery, two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, and a count of intimidation.

A Muncie police investigator, in a document filed when Johnson was arrested, said he entered KT Pawn, near the intersection of East 13th Street and Madison Street. That's southwest of Heekin Park. Officers were sent to the store just before 9:20 a.m. April 19, 2024.

The investigator learned that Johnson entered the store shortly after it opened, walked behind a counter with a large wrench in his hands, and used it to strike an employee in the head.

Another employee went into the back room of the store and retrieved a handgun, using it to shoot Johnson. The employee pointed the gun toward Johnson until police and medics arrived.

Both employees described the experience as terrifying.

Three people, including Johnson, were taken to Ball Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric M. Hoffman said in a news release issued Wednesday, “I am glad that a jury has taken yet another violent offender off the streets of our community. If you choose lawlessness and violence, you will be held accountable.”

Hoffman also recognized the efforts of his team and local law enforcement. “I am proud of Deputy Prosecutor Maricel Driscoll, Prosecutor's Office Investigator Maleah Thurman and Muncie Police Department for their hard work and dedication in this case.”

Johnson's sentencing was set for 9 a.m. July 8 in Delaware Circuit Court 1.