Jury convicts ex-Kokomo cop for on-duty sexual assault of 14-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Following a five-day trial, a federal grand jury in Indianapolis on Friday convicted a former Kokomo Police Department officer on charges related to his on-duty sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

The jury found Sinmi Asomuyide, 33, guilty of charges tied to the sexual assault and the subsequent obstruction of justice.

Asomuyide's conduct included kidnapping and abusive sexual contact of a child under age 16, said a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The former officer also attempted to cover up the assault by lying to the Indiana State Police and deleting a messaging application he used to communicate with the minor victim.

Asomuyide faces a maximum sentence of life in prison at sentencing. The release did not say whether the sentencing has been scheduled.

The Kokomo Police Department terminated Asomuyide on July 1, 2024, citing multiple policy violations outside the criminal investigation. He started working with the department in July 2023 and graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in December.

Kokomo police had asked the state police to investigate on July 8, 2024, WISH-TV's News 8 previously reported. WISH-TV is the sister station of WRTV.