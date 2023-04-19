Jury deliberating in crash that killed 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield, injured 2 others in Irvington

INDIANAPOLIS — Torrell King's car didn't strike a little girl and two others in a school crosswalk in Irvington, but prosecutors say he's responsible for the crash that killed 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield and injured her mom and a crossing guard.

"He's the proximate cause," Marion County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Elisabeth White told jurors during closing arguments Wednesday. "If he hadn't chased (the other driver) down, would we be here today? No."

Deliberations began at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday after a three-day trial in Marion Superior Court.

Jurors were being ask to decide if King, 23, is guilty of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness charges in the deadly crash near George W. Julian School 57 around 4 p.m. Sept. 14, 2021.

Hannah Crutchfield died. Her mother Cassandra Crutchfield was badly injured. Michael Sykes, a crossing guard, suffered a broken shoulder and other broken bones.

Prosecutors say the chain of events started when King chased a 17-year-old girl driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am who had cut him off and forced his car into the median in the 5800 block of East Washington Street.

"She did not stop," King, 23, testified Wednesday. "I proceeded to go after her. I was adamant on getting her insurance information at the very least so I could contact police."

Evidence presented in the trial showed the 17-year-old girl had no driver's license and was driving a vehicle with plates that didn't match. A blood test showed she had marijuana in her system at the time of the crash.

"This is absolutrly a tragedy and this tragedy has one cause, the actions of (the 17-year-old girl)," defense attorney John Razumich told the jury. "She solely is responsible."

A juvenile court judge held the girl responsible for the crash and she served about a year in detention for her role in the death and injuries, she testified Tuesday. WRTV does not typically identify juveniles accused of crimes.

According to trial evidence, King stopped his car, got out and threatened the girl before chasing her west on East Washington Street. The electronics in King's vehicle showed he was traveling more than 40 mph as he approached the 25 mph school zone.

The girl ran a red light at Ritter Avenue and crashed into a Mercury Mariner SUV. The Mariner struck crossing guard Michael Sykes, Hannah and her mother.

Hannah Crutchfield died at Riley Hospital for Children. Cassandra Crutchfield suffered a range of injuries and serious burns that required skin grafts.

Sykes testified Wednesday that he was unable to work for more than a year while he recovered. He still feels the pain when he lifts his arm, Sykes told WRTV outside of court.

"I don't even like riding past that (intersection)," Sykes said. "I will go all the way around or take another way before I go that way. They bring me back too many memories. Every time I lift my arm like this and lay down and it brings back memories."

Jurors are considering whether to find King guilty of reckless homicide and three counts of criminal recklessness, all felonies. The most serious charge carries a maximum sentence of six years if convicted.

