Jury finds Elliahs Dorsey guilty but mentally ill on all 6 counts in murder of IMPD Officer Breann Leath

INDIANAPOLIS — A jury has found Elliahs Dorsey guilty but mentally ill on all six counts in the 2020 murder of IMPD Officer Breann Leath.

The jurors went back for the second day of deliberation on Friday at 2 p.m.

This is the first time the judge says he’s ever had a jury go home and come back to finish deliberating.

After nearly ten hours Thursday night into Friday morning, the jurors weren’t able to reach a verdict.

On Friday, the jury requested further explanation of knowing the wrongfulness of Dorsey’s actions, meaning did he know what he was doing was wrong at the time of the deadly shooting.

The state and defense each had 20 minutes to present closing arguments again to the jury.

They touched on the seven days worth of expert and witness testimony focusing on Dorsey's mental health.

Seven doctors evaluated scans of Dorsey's brain, along with video and audio evidence of him before and after the shooting. The doctors testified that Dorsey was having a brief psychosis.

They also cited Dorsey's paranoia and delusions in the weeks leading up to the shooting.

The defense argued Dorsey thought someone was trying to kill him when he shot through the apartment door, killing Officer Leath and is hoping the jury will hand a verdict of not responsible by insanity.

Meanwhile, the prosecution is hoping for a verdict of guilty but mentally ill.

The state argued Dorsey did understand what was going on.

"When you came in here last Monday, you knew the difference between right and wrong. You also knew how to tell if somebody else knew the difference between right and wrong. You have common sense, you have judgement,” said Robert Beatson. “So, I am asking you to call on your judgement and recognize that you know the difference between right and wrong and on April 9, 2020, so did the defendant.”

“I told you in the opening that this was not going to be easy, and you all know that. At midnight, 1, 2 a.m., you all knew that,” said Defense Attorney Deana Martin. “On April 9, 2020, he was a legally insane man who tragically killed a hero and it’s not easy but do the right thing and find him not responsible by reason of insanity.”

Dorsey is charged with the murder of officer Leath, four counts of attempted murder for the three officers on scene and woman who originally called 911, battery and criminal confinement.

The jury ruled:



Murder: Guilty but mentally ill

Three Counts of Attempted Murder: Guilty but mentally ill

Criminal Confinement: Guilty but mentally ill

Battery: Guilty but mentally ill



Following the verdict, IMPD released the following statement:

Our community, our police department, and most importantly Officer Breann Leath’s family and friends have waited almost four years for justice in her murder.



We are disappointed that the defendant was not found guilty of murder, but guilty of a lesser charge. The jury’s findings of guilty, but mentally ill will ensure he is held accountable for his actions. This verdict does not diminish the pain and sorrow we all feel since Breann was taken from us. We must also remember Ms. Brown, her courage, and all that she has endured, in 2020 and since.



In our country, we should hold the judicial process in high regard. We want to thank the jury for their thoughtful deliberation and service. We look forward to the opportunity for the court to hear from Breann’s family at sentencing and for the judge to impose a sentence fitting of his crimes.



It is also important to recognize the Leath family for the strength and grace they have shown throughout this process. Our community must continue to wrap their arms around them, and never forget Breann’s courage, compassion, love of people and sacrifice.



We would not have gotten to this point without the dedicated work of the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the detectives assigned to investigate this case, and Breann’s colleagues who testified and relived the day of her murder throughout this trial.



Our thoughts remain with Breann’s son, Zayn and we hope he feels the love and support of the IMPD and community. Officer Leath will always be the epitome of a true hero, and we should strive to “Be like Bre,” every day while keeping her legacy alive. IMPD Police Chief Chris Bailey

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement: