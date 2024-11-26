Jury Selection for Herman Whitfield III trial to begin Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Jury selection begins for two IMPD officers in the case of Herman Whitfield III on Tuesday, over two years after he died in police custody.

Officers Adam Ahmad and Steven Sanchez face charges including Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Homicide and Battery.

Whitfield died in April of 2022, after police responded to his parents' home for a report of a man suffering from a mental health crisis.

Whitfield was stunned twice by a stun gun with six officers on the scene.

The Marion County Coroner's Office ruled Whitfield's death as a homicide.

Earlier this month, a judge denied to dismiss charges against Officers Sanchez and Ahmad. The jury trial is expected to start on Monday.

