Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

Juvenile and teenager among 3 shot in Martinsville, teenager critically injured

Police Car
Novikov Aleksey/Shutterstock
A police cruiser with its lights on
Police Car
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jun 23, 2024

MARTINSVILLE — Police are investigating after a shooting in Martinsville left 3 injured, including a juvenile and a teenager, who is in critical condition.

According to Martinsville Police Department, just before midnight, officers responded to the area of South Home Ave. and East South St. in reference to a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male and a teenage male with apparent gunshot wounds.

Teenage victim was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

The adult male was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said shortly after arriving to the scene, they were able to identify and arrest the adult male shooter. He was incarcerated at the Morgan County Jail.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned there was a third victim, a male juvenile, that was also shot.

The victim was not transported to the hospital.

Due to the serious nature of the investigation, police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

WATCH | WRTV Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | June 22, 10pm

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.