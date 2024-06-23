Juvenile and teenager among 3 shot in Martinsville, teenager critically injured

MARTINSVILLE — Police are investigating after a shooting in Martinsville left 3 injured, including a juvenile and a teenager, who is in critical condition.

According to Martinsville Police Department, just before midnight, officers responded to the area of South Home Ave. and East South St. in reference to a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male and a teenage male with apparent gunshot wounds.

Teenage victim was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

The adult male was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said shortly after arriving to the scene, they were able to identify and arrest the adult male shooter. He was incarcerated at the Morgan County Jail.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned there was a third victim, a male juvenile, that was also shot.

The victim was not transported to the hospital.

Due to the serious nature of the investigation, police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

