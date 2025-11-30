Juvenile arrested after gun found at Hamilton Southeastern High School basketball game

FISHERS — A juvenile was arrested Saturday after police say he brought a gun to a basketball game at Hamilton Southeastern High School.

The incident happened during the Hamilton Southeastern vs. Pike High School basketball game on Saturday.

A fight broke out between visiting spectators at the end of the game, according to the school, which clarified that no HSE students were involved in the altercation.

Fishers Police responded to the report of a fight involving a firearm. Officers and school staff quickly reviewed security camera footage and determined the suspect had left the building.

The juvenile, who is not an HSE student, was found off school property in a nearby neighborhood by an off-duty Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy and taken into custody.

Police said the juvenile tried to hide the firearm, which officers later found on school grounds with help from a Carmel K9 team.

The juvenile faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm on school property.

Since an arrest has been made, Fishers Police have directed further questions to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.