Juvenile arrested for armed carjacking, IMPD searches for two other suspects

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a juvenile for an armed carjacking on Indy's north side and are looking for two others.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the carjacking in the 3000 block of North Illinois Street on Nov. 30.

The victim on the scene told police that three masked suspects approached him, pointed a gun and said "give me the keys." The suspects then got into the victim's Dodge Journey and took off.

Shortly after, police located the car traveling near the intersection of 30th and Sherman. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop which resulted in a police chase.

Police said the car ended up crashing in the 3800 block of Harvest Avenue, and three occupants ran on foot.

One suspect was apprehended. The other two suspects were not located.

The apprehended suspect was identified as a juvenile and charged with armed carjacking, auto theft, resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify.

IMPD is asking the public to help identify the remaining suspects depicted in the photos below.

impd

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Todd Lappin directly at Todd.Lappin2@indy.gov or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.