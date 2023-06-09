Watch Now
Juvenile faces battery, criminal recklessness charges related to pellet gun shootings at east side Aldi

Posted at 12:50 PM, Jun 09, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile has been arrested in relation to at least one pellet gun shooting at an east side Aldi store.

The Aldi store located in the 6000 block of E. Washington Street.

IMPD says they are working with the store to uncover details surrounding multiple shootings at the store. Currently, detectives are working to determine if the juvenile arrested is responsible for all of the shootings or not.

Police say there are multiple instances of people being struck by pellets at the store.

The juvenile faces charges of criminal recklessness and battery resulting in injury.

