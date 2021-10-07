Juvenile hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Greenfield, police say

GREENFIELD — A juvenile was shot and wounded Thursday morning in Greenfield in what police described as a drive-by shooting.

Officers with the Greenfield Police Department responded to the shooting around 6:40 a.m. in the 800 block of North Noble Street, Deputy Chief Chuck McMichael said in a news release.

When police arrived, they found a juvenile male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to an Indianapolis hospital in stable condition. His age and identity have not been released.

The location where the shooting took place is a neighborhood near Greenfield High School, Greenfield Intermediate School and Harris Elementary School. Schools in Greenfield are currently on fall break.

McMichael said investigators are looking for answers to what led to the shooting and encouraged people who live in the area to check their home camera systems for any suspicious activity before or after 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

He added that Greenfield police do not believe there is a threat to the general public. Detectives continue to interview potential witnesses and are working to identify a suspect.

Residents who discover home security footage that could be helpful should contact Greenfield Police Department Lt. Nichole Gilbert at 317-325-1221 or ngilbert@greenfieldin.org.