Juvenile hospitalized after shooting near Riley Park in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — A juvenile was shot by another juvenile near Riley Park in Greenfield.

A Greenfield Police Department Officer was flagged down at 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of East Main Street in reference to a person shot.

Police say the incident happened in the 1000 block of East 1st Street. Upon arrival, police located a juvenile victim.

The victim was transported to Hancock Regional Hospital in stable condition. The victim has since been moved to an Indianapolis area hospital.

The suspect, also identified as a juvenile, is in police custody.

The Greenfield Police Department says they have been investigating a group of individuals, mainly juveniles, in relation to the buying and selling of guns and drugs.

“Since the investigation has started, we have taken six illegal guns off the street, along with narcotics and have made eight to 10 arrests of both juveniles and adults,” the department said in a statement.

This is a developing story.