Juvenile dead after accidental self-inflicted shooting on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile died Thursday after an accidental self-inflicted shooting on Indianapolis' southwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot at approximately 4:09 p.m. in the 5200 block of Corgan Way.

When IMPD officers arrived on scene, they located a juvenile victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Emergency medical services transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition but later died.

Police believe the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.