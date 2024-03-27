Watch Now
Juvenile injured in shooting at apartment complex on city’s northeast side

WRTV
Posted at 4:30 PM, Mar 27, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile has been injured in a shooting at an apartment complex located near 38th Street and Sherman Drive on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3400 block of Blue Spruce Lane on reports of a person shot just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The Villages at Mill Crossing apartment complex is located here.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile suffering from a gunshot injury. IMPD says the victim is in stable condition.

The child’s exact age has not yet been provided.

