Juvenile, man wounded in shooting at apartment on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, including a juvenile, were shot and wounded late Monday at an apartment on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting around 11:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Wellington Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a juvenile and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the juvenile to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition, while the man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the shooting began inside the apartment and ended outside.

The juvenile's age and information about what led to the shooting have not been released.