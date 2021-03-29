Menu

Juvenile seriously hurt in possible hit-and-run after driver slams into bus stop, IMPD investigating

Photo provided/Dave Marren WRTV
IMPD is investigating after a truck slammed into a bus stop shelter, seriously injuring a juvenile, between W. 38th St. and Salem St.
Posted at 7:04 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 19:21:32-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was hurt when the driver of a pick-up truck crossed the median and crashed into a bus stop shelter on the north side of Indianapolis.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near W. 38th St. and Salem St.

IMPD said three people ran from the truck and they’re now talking to a person of interest.

The juvenile hurt in the crash was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story. WRTV will continue to update as more details become available.

