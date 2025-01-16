Juvenile shot at north side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was injured after being shot at a north side apartment complex early Thursday morning.
According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a person shot at 2100 Waterford Place around 3:15 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a juvenile victim with gunshot injuries.
The juvenile was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Police say the incident was a targeted shooting. Someone came into the apartment complex and shot into the apartment where the juvenile victim was.
At this time, police don't have a suspect.