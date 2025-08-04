Juvenile shot in Cumberland marks third shooting in eight days

CUMBERLAND, IN — Authorities are raising concerns following a recent shooting in Cumberland, which marks the third incident in just eight days, and the second involving juveniles.

According to Cumberland Police, Sunday at around 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a possible shooting in the 800 block of Coolee Lane.

Upon their arrival, officers located a juvenile male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to a hospital in the Indianapolis area and is expected to survive his injuries.

During the investigation, police discovered a small crime scene inside the home. Several other younger juveniles were present in the residence but were unharmed and were located in a separate part of the house.

Detectives believe that a narcotics transaction was underway inside the home between the victim and at least two other individuals. It was during this transaction that the victim sustained his injuries.

No suspects have been identified in the case, and police said the investigation is facing challenges due to a lack of cooperation from witnesses.

“It’s getting exhausting,” said Cumberland Police Detective Sergeant Mark Waggoner. “I don’t think this is just a community problem. Our city, our county, and our state are having the same issues, and we really need to press upon some kind of answer. The community needs to come together to start parenting and start understanding why and how our juveniles are getting their hands on guns.”

Det. Sgt. Waggoner elaborated on the emotional toll these incidents take on officers,

“It’s just really frustrating for us because Officers see the violence and kids getting hurt. Officers don’t like that, and it’s hard for them to continually see that every day,” he said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department by phone at (317) 894-3525 or via email at CMPDInvestigations@Cumberland.in.gov.

Additionally, tips can be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers of Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.

For further inquiries, the CMPD Public Information Office can be reached at (317) 894-3525.